2025 Harvest Trailmixer Walk/Run Fundraiser for Mental Health

Registration - 5 km Walk or Run for Mental Health - Adult
$40
Registration includes Participation in the Walk/Run for Mental Health. Choose your adventure with distances ranging from 2.5km - 10km and experience The Arboretum on a marked route. This is not a timed event.
Registration - 10 km Run for Mental Health - Adult
$40
Registration includes Participation in the Walk/Run for Mental Health. Choose your adventure with distances ranging from 2.5km - 10km and experience The Arboretum on a marked route. This is not a timed event.
Registration - 2.5 km Walk for Mental Health - Adult
$40
Registration includes Participation in the Walk/Run for Mental Health. Choose your adventure with distances ranging from 2.5km - 10km and experience The Arboretum on a marked route. This is not a timed event.
Youth Registration (6-17) Walk or Run for Mental Health
$20
Youth ages 6 - 17 are encouraged to join in and Run or Walk for Mental Health! With distances ranging from 2.5km - 10km, the course is designed with all ages in mind. As a non-timed, non-competitive event, the focus is on having fun and moving in nature. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 6 are welcome to join their parents at no additional fee.
Kids Fun Run Registration - Ages 10 and under
Free
A fun 1 km run for kids aged 10 and younger. Parents can accompany their children if they wish. There is no charge for this event.
