Healing Our Stories: Black Women's Collective Care Circle 2025

2025 Healing Our Stories: Black Women's Collective Care Circle Program Registration Fee.
At the Black Healing Centre, we are committed to ensuring the accessibility of our programs to all individuals.
If you wish to request a complimentary ticket for this program, please follow these
steps:
Email us at [email protected]
.
Use "Black women's Collective Care Circle’" in the subject line of your email.
This process will enable us to assist you promptly and provide you with the necessary details for your complimentary ticket. We appreciate your interest in this program and look forward to welcoming you.
