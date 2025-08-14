2025 - Help Make a magical Christmas for a family in need

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About this event
Your donation will be used to purchase a warm blanket for a family in need.
Your donation will be used to purchase a warm coat or snow suit for someone in need.
Your donation will be used to purchase a family in need a pre-lit tree and decorations.
Your donation will be used to purchase a family in need a pre-lite tree, decorations and grocery gift card.
When you sponsor a family wishlist, our elves will shop for the family. Your donation will provide each family member with a winter coat/snow suit, hat and mitts, two Santa toys for the children and two household items for the caregiver, and a $150 grocery gift card.
When you sponsor a family wishlist, our elves will shop for the family. Your donation will provide each family member with a winter coat/snow suit, hat and mitts, two Santa toys for the children and two household items for the caregiver, and a $150 grocery gift card.
When you sponsor a family wishlist, our elves will shop for the family. Your donation will provide each family member with a winter coat/snow suit, hat and mitts, two Santa toys for the children and two household items for the caregiver, and a $150 grocery gift card.
When you sponsor a family wishlist, our elves will shop for the family. Your donation will provide each family member with a winter coat/snow suit, hat and mitts, two Santa toys for the children and two household items for the caregiver, and a $150 grocery gift card
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!