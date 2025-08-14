Holiday Helpers Canada

Hosted by

Holiday Helpers Canada

About this event

2025 - Help Make a magical Christmas for a family in need

Donate a warm blanket
$50

Your donation will be used to purchase a warm blanket for a family in need.

Donate a warm coat
$75

Your donation will be used to purchase a warm coat or snow suit for someone in need.

Donate a pre-lit tree and decorations
$125

Your donation will be used to purchase a family in need a pre-lit tree and decorations.

Donate a pre-lite tree, decorations and grocery gift card
$250

Your donation will be used to purchase a family in need a pre-lite tree, decorations and grocery gift card.

Sponsor a family of 2 people
$550

When you sponsor a family wishlist, our elves will shop for the family. Your donation will provide each family member with a winter coat/snow suit, hat and mitts, two Santa toys for the children and two household items for the caregiver, and a $150 grocery gift card.

Sponsor a family of 3 people
$750

When you sponsor a family wishlist, our elves will shop for the family. Your donation will provide each family member with a winter coat/snow suit, hat and mitts, two Santa toys for the children and two household items for the caregiver, and a $150 grocery gift card.

Sponsor a family of 4 people
$950

When you sponsor a family wishlist, our elves will shop for the family. Your donation will provide each family member with a winter coat/snow suit, hat and mitts, two Santa toys for the children and two household items for the caregiver, and a $150 grocery gift card.

Sponsor a family of 5 people
$1,150

When you sponsor a family wishlist, our elves will shop for the family. Your donation will provide each family member with a winter coat/snow suit, hat and mitts, two Santa toys for the children and two household items for the caregiver, and a $150 grocery gift card

Add a donation for Holiday Helpers Canada

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!