2025 Hess Winter Village Market - Sponsor Partner

Exclusive founding partner of this inaugural event | Company logo and name shared prominently within the village, and in all marketing, printed and social platforms | Identified in media kit and all media relations | Branded photo installation | 10 Winter Village Passports
Exclusive founding partner of this inaugural event | Company logo and name shared prominently within the village, and in all marketing, printed and social platforms | Identified in media kit and all media relations | Branded photo installation | 10 Winter Village Passports
Golden Star Partner
$2,500
Company logo and name listed on the website and the
passport | Identified in media kit and all media relations | 4 Winter Village Passports
Company logo and name listed on the website and the
passport | Identified in media kit and all media relations | 4 Winter Village Passports
Silver Bells Partner
$1,000
Company name listed on the website. Mention in Press release. 1 premium and 1 general Winter Village Passport l passport .
Company name listed on the website. Mention in Press release. 1 premium and 1 general Winter Village Passport l passport .
Gingerbread Bronze Partner
$500
Company name listed on the website | 2 general Winter Village Passport
Company name listed on the website | 2 general Winter Village Passport
Add a donation for Charity Of Hope
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!