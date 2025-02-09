You must be available to attend the Intermat on June 8, 2025 to apply. The top 2 players in each grade, by CFC Regular rating marked after the 2025 BCYCC is rated will join team BC. The rest of the registered players will act as alternates and will be contacted if someone withdraws. Details of Team BC eligibility & selection guidelines - http://chess2inspire.org/2025-intermat-bc-vs-wa#bc_players_guidelines.

You must be available to attend the Intermat on June 8, 2025 to apply. The top 2 players in each grade, by CFC Regular rating marked after the 2025 BCYCC is rated will join team BC. The rest of the registered players will act as alternates and will be contacted if someone withdraws. Details of Team BC eligibility & selection guidelines - http://chess2inspire.org/2025-intermat-bc-vs-wa#bc_players_guidelines.

seeMoreDetailsMobile