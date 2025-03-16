Hosted by

IRSAM Inc.

2025 IRSAM Gala

5020 Rue Saint-Ambroise

Montréal, QC H4C 2G1, Canada

General admission
$40
If you are an IRSAM member, enter the discount code sent to you by email to receive the discounted ticket price ($35). As you proceed to payment on the next page, set the Zeffy contribution amount to $0.
Add a donation for IRSAM Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!