2025 IRSAM Gala

If you are an IRSAM member, enter the discount code sent to you by email to receive the discounted ticket price ($35). As you proceed to payment on the next page, set the Zeffy contribution amount to $0.
If you are an IRSAM member, enter the discount code sent to you by email to receive the discounted ticket price ($35). As you proceed to payment on the next page, set the Zeffy contribution amount to $0.
Add a donation for IRSAM Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!