2025 Lebanese Gala Du Liban

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture!
Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture!
Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.
Bronze
$1,000
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture!
Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture!
Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.
Silver
$3,000
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture!
Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture!
Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.
Gold
$6,000
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture!
Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture!
Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!