2025 Lebanese Gala Du Liban

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture! Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture! Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.

More details...