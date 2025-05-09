Moncton Lebanese Association

Moncton Lebanese Association

2025 Lebanese Gala Du Liban

750 Main St

Moncton, NB E1C 1E3, Canada

General admission
$175
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lebanese Gala du Liban — a true celebration of Lebanese culture! Enjoy an authentic Lebanese dinner, vibrant live music, traditional dabkeh performances, and a captivating belly dancer. Come experience the warmth, flavours , and rhythm of Lebanon in one spectacular night.
Bronze
$1,000
Silver
$3,000
Gold
$6,000
