2025 LIVESTREAM Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival

Livestream All Access Festival Pass
CA$80

Entry into all livestreamed events and masterclasses apart of the festival.


Livestream Festival Pass
CA$50

Entry to all livestreamed events apart of the festival NOT including masterclasses.


Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.

Livestream Masterclass: Jumpstart a Memoir with Kate Gies
CA$30

October 25: 3:00-4:00 PM


Explore the world of memoir with author Kate Gies (It Must be Beautiful to be Finished, 2025).



Livestream Masterclass with Suzy Vadori
CA$30

October 25: 10:30-12:00 PM


Suzy Vadori: 7 Ways to Find Telling in Your Writing





Livestream Panel: The Road to Getting Published
CA$25

October 25: 1:45-2:45 PM


Explore the ins and outs of getting published with a panel of experienced writers. Featuring Allister Thompson, Noelle Allen (Wolsak and Wynn), Rosanna Battigelli and moderated by Liisa Kovla.



Livestream Panel: Survival Stories for Uncertain Times
CA$25

October 25: 4:15-5:15 PM


The world is changing, locally and globally. Uncertainty and fear are being felt by many. What can we learn from these writers who have explored this theme in their books?


Featuring: Waubgeshig Rice (Moon of the Turning Leaves), Allister Thompson (Birch and Jay), Kate Gies (It Must Be Beautiful to be Finished) and moderated by Farzana Doctor.



Livestream Poetry Slam
CA$5

October 24: 9:00-11:00 PM


The highly anticipated Wordstock Sudbury's Annual Poetry Slam!


Competitors buy a ticket and sign up at the door.



Livestream in Conversation with Farzana Doctor
CA$25

October 24: 5:00-9:00 PM


Award-winning, multi-genre author Farzana Doctor joins us as a featured reader at Wordstock Sudbury. She’ll be in conversation with local author and playwright Matthew Heiti and reading from her most recent YA novel The Beauty of Us. The novel explores survival and hardship, the power of friendship and growing up.


LIVESTREAM Zilla Jones In Conversation with Jonathan Pinto
CA$20

Join Zilla Jones for a reading from her most recent novel, The World So Wide. Jones’ novel explores the story of Felicity Alexander, who is supposed to be charming audiences at New York's Metropolitan Opera, not placed under house arrest in Grenada in October 1983 when the Americans invade.


This reading will be followed by a Q & A with local journalist Jonathan Pinto, host of CBC Radio's Up North.

