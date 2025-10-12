2025 LIVESTREAM Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival

October 25: 4:15-5:15 PM





The world is changing, locally and globally. Uncertainty and fear are being felt by many. What can we learn from these writers who have explored this theme in their books?





Featuring: Waubgeshig Rice (Moon of the Turning Leaves), Allister Thompson (Birch and Jay), Kate Gies (It Must Be Beautiful to be Finished) and moderated by Farzana Doctor.







