2025 Medicine Hat Motor Dealers Association Annual Golf Tournament

Includes:
-18 holes of Golf
-Power cart
-Complimentary lunch and dinner.
Should you have any questions please email [email protected]
Includes
- Complementary golf registration for 8 golfers
- Corporate signage displayed throughout the event (in the clubhouse and on the course)
- Corporate signage displayed at registration area
- Recognition as the Title Sponsor during the program
- Recognition at each table during dinner
- Opportunity to include Corporate Swag in the registration bags and provide bags with Corporate Logo on them
- Company logo and website link on social media
- Company logo on registration website
- Company logo on all print material
Includes:
-Complimentary Golf, lunch and dinner for up to 6 golfers
-Opportunity for branded items in the registration bags
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition in the Registration Area
-Recognition along the course
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media and registration website
Includes:
-Complimentary Golf, lunch and dinner for up to 4 golfers
-Opportunity for branded items in the registration bags
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition in the Registration Area
-Recognition along the course
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media and registration website
Includes:
-Complimentary Golf, lunch, and dinner for up to 2 golfers
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition on the dinner tables
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media
Includes:
-Complimentary Golf, lunch, and dinner for up to 2 golfers
-Vinyl decal with logo on power carts (half of the carts with one of the sponsorships, all of the carts if both sponsorship spots are sold to the same business)
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition at the golf cart lineup
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media
Includes:
-Complimentary Golf, lunch, and dinner for 1 golfer
-Opportunity to set up at the Putting Green
-Recognition in the Clubhouse and on the Putting Green
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media
Includes:
-Complimentary Golf, lunch, and dinner for 1 golfer
-Company logo on Mulligan ballot
-Recognition at Registration Area
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media
Includes:
-Complimentary Golf, lunch, and dinner for 1 golfer
-Signage at designated hole
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media
-Opportunity to showcase prize giveaway (Vehicle, RV, etc.) outside of clubhouse with signage
Includes:
-Complimentary Golf, lunch, and dinner for 1 golfer
-Signage at designated hole
-Opportunity to set up at the hole and hand out swag/beverages/food
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media
Includes: -Complimentary Golf, lunch, and dinner for 1 golfer
-Signage on 50/50 Stands
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media
Includes: -Complimentary Golf, lunch, and dinner for 1 golfer
-Signage on prize tables
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media
Includes: -Complimentary Golf, lunch, and dinner for 1 golfer
-Signage on prize tables
-Recognition in the Clubhouse
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Recognition on social media
