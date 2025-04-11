2025 Medicine Hat Motor Dealers Association Annual Golf Tournament

Includes

- Complementary golf registration for 8 golfers

- Corporate signage displayed throughout the event (in the clubhouse and on the course)

- Corporate signage displayed at registration area

- Recognition as the Title Sponsor during the program

- Recognition at each table during dinner

- Opportunity to include Corporate Swag in the registration bags and provide bags with Corporate Logo on them

- Company logo and website link on social media

- Company logo on registration website

- Company logo on all print material