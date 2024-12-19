2025 Memorial Butterfly Release

You will receive one real, alive Painted Lady Butterfly in a small box that you individually open and release for it's first flight.
Presenting Sponsorship
$2,500
Benefits include:
Opportunity to strengthen community ties by partnering with the Surrey Hospice Society while supporting a valuable cause.
Primary logo on the following material;
a) Memorial program
b) Social Media Posts
c) Several months of advertisement on our webpage
d) Mention in our quarterly newsletter
Opportunities for sponsor on-site at the event
a) Eight butterfly reservations
b) Signage at registration and other key locations in the event
c) On-going verbal recognition by evening’s host during the release
d) Opportunity to provide a memorial gift item for the guests (100 items)

e) Opportunity for a Presenting Sponsor representative to speak at the release

Music Sponsorship
$1,500
Benefits include:
Opportunity to strengthen community ties by partnering with the Surrey Hospice Society while supporting a valuable cause.
Logo on the following material;
a) Memorial program
b) Social Media Posts
c) Several months of advertisement on our webpage
d) Mention in our quarterly newsletter
Opportunities for sponsor on-site at the event;
a) Two butterfly reservations
b) Signage at registration, and other key locations at event
c) Opportunity to provide a memorial gift item for the participants (100 items)

Hospitality Sponsorship
$750
Benefits include:
Opportunity to strengthen community ties by partnering with the Surrey Hospice Society while supporting a valuable cause.
Logo on the following material;
a) Memorial program
b) Social Media Posts
c) Several months of advertisement on our webpage
d) Mention in our quarterly newsletter
Opportunities for sponsor on-site at the event;
a) Opportunity to have representative staff at the event
b) Signage at refreshment tables
c) Opportunity to provide a memorial gift item for the participants (100 items)

D) Includes one butterfly reservation

