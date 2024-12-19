2025 Memorial Dove Release

Benefits include:

Opportunity to strengthen community ties by partnering with the Surrey Hospice Society while supporting a valuable cause.

Primary logo on the following material;

a) Memorial program

b) Social Media Posts

c) Several months of advertisement on our webpage

d) Mention in our quarterly newsletter

Opportunities for sponsor on-site at the event

a) Two dove reservations

b) Signage at registration and other key locations in the event

c) On-going verbal recognition by evening’s host during the release

d) Opportunity to provide a memorial gift item for the guests (100 items)

contact us for more info.

e) Opportunity for a Presenting Sponsor representative to speak at the release