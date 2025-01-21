2025 Mending Fences Raffle Tickets

Mending Fences Raffle Ticket Prizes: 1st Prize -Golf for 4 at Duncan Meadows (Includes 2 Golf Carts) Value $376 ...2nd Prize -Spiritman Carving by Tyler Cochrane Value $350 ...3rd Prize -Movie for 4 at the Duncan Cinema and dessert at the Doghouse Restaurant Value $100 ...PLEASE NOTE: When asked to contribute to the Zeffy platform, it is an option to choose OTHER and contribute $0.00.

Mending Fences Raffle Ticket Prizes: 1st Prize -Golf for 4 at Duncan Meadows (Includes 2 Golf Carts) Value $376 ...2nd Prize -Spiritman Carving by Tyler Cochrane Value $350 ...3rd Prize -Movie for 4 at the Duncan Cinema and dessert at the Doghouse Restaurant Value $100 ...PLEASE NOTE: When asked to contribute to the Zeffy platform, it is an option to choose OTHER and contribute $0.00.

seeMoreDetailsMobile