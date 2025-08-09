2026 Muttart Night Out For Mental Health Sponsorship & Group Tickets

* Seating for four guests

* live concert with Singer-Songwriter Donita Large

* Evening access to the patio and iconic botanical pyramids

* Optional photo opportunity​

* Cash bar



You may choose one of the following options:



Your ticket purchase directly supports the development of Roots & Branches, an intensive family trauma and addiction healing center dedicated to breaking cycles of generational harm and other community initiative for people facing barriers (the Resiliency Project).