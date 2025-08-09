2026 Muttart Night Out For Mental Health Sponsorship & Group Tickets

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About this event
Edmonton, AB T6C 4L8, Canada
This evening is about connection, voice, and shared humanity.
We recognize that many people are facing increased financial pressure right now, and that the most meaningful mental health conversations and healing of our systems are shaped by others, like myself, who have experienced barriers. This ticket option is offered so that cost does not stand in the way of belonging, participation, or voice.
You are welcome here. Contribute what feels possible for you. Your presence matters.
* Seating for four guests
* live concert with Singer-Songwriter Donita Large
* Evening access to the patio and iconic botanical pyramids
* Optional photo opportunity
* Cash bar
You may choose one of the following options:
Your ticket purchase directly supports the development of Roots & Branches, an intensive family trauma and addiction healing center dedicated to breaking cycles of generational harm and other community initiative for people facing barriers (the Resiliency Project).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!