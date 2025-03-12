2025 NCA Network Career and Networking Summit - Sponsorships

✔ Logo on all marketing material
✔ Multiple opportunities to speak to audience
✔ Logo on signage featured prominently
✔ Exhibition Booth in market hall
✔ Featured social media post
✔ 5 entry tickets
✔ 5 entry tickets
✔ Logo on all marketing material
✔ Multiple opportunities to speak to audience
✔ Logo on signage featured prominently
✔ Exhibition Booth in market hall
✔ Featured social media post
✔ 5 entry tickets
✔ 5 entry tickets
Reception Sponsor
$3,000
✔ Logo on all marketing material
✔ Opportunity to send Mentor to participate in roundtable
✔ Logo on signage featured prominently
✔ Exhibition Booth in market hall
✔ Featured social media post
✔ 3 entry tickets
✔ Logo on all marketing material
✔ Opportunity to send Mentor to participate in roundtable
✔ Logo on signage featured prominently
✔ Exhibition Booth in market hall
✔ Featured social media post
✔ 3 entry tickets
Stage Sponsor
$2,000
✔ Logo on all emails and in program
✔ Opportunity to send Mentor to participate in roundtable
✔ Logo on signage featured prominently on main stage
✔ Featured social media post
✔ 2 entry tickets
✔ Logo on all emails and in program
✔ Opportunity to send Mentor to participate in roundtable
✔ Logo on signage featured prominently on main stage
✔ Featured social media post
✔ 2 entry tickets
Mentor Table
$750
✔ Logo in program
✔ Opportunity to send Mentor to participate in roundtable
✔ 1 entry ticket
✔ Logo in program
✔ Opportunity to send Mentor to participate in roundtable
✔ 1 entry ticket
Full Page Ad in Programme
$400
Half Page Ad in Programme
$200
1/4 Page Ad in Programme
$100
Design for Program Ad *add on
$75
Add a donation for NCA NETWORK
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!