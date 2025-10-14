2025 NCAH End of Year Gala

Stoney Creek, ON
Ticket grants you full access to an unforgettable night of culture, music, and celebration! 🎶🍽️ Enjoy a delicious dinner, live entertainment, and the vibrant atmosphere of NCAH’s 25th Anniversary End of Year Gala — all in support of our Green Spirit Initiative. 🌱💫
Teens (13 - 17), are invited to join the celebration with a Teen Admission ticket! 🌟 Enjoy an evening of live music, performances, raffle draws, and delicious food in a safe, fun, and inclusive environment. 🎶🎭🍽️
Your ticket also supports NCAH’s Green Spirit Initiative, helping fund programs that empower youth, and strengthen our community. 💚💫
Bring the little ones ages 5 - 13, to enjoy a family-friendly evening at the NCAH 25th Anniversary End of Year Gala!
🌟 Children’s tickets include fun activities, entertainment, and a taste of the celebration in a safe, welcoming environment. 🎨🎶🍰
Every ticket helps support our Green Spirit Initiative, funding programs that nurture youth, and strengthen our community. 💚💫
Elevate your gala experience with a Corporate or Group Table! 🌟 Perfect for teams, organizations, or friends, your table includes premium seating, gourmet dining, and exclusive access to live entertainment and raffle draws. 🥂🎶🎭
Show your commitment to community while enjoying a night of culture, celebration, and networking. Every table supports the Green Spirit Initiative, funding programs in youth empowerment, cultural preservation, sustainability, and newcomer integration. 💚💫
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing