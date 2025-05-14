2025 Night Market - Order Payment Form

How to pay for your Night Market order:

1. Open the email confirmation for your Night Market order

2. Enter the "Total Order Amount (including HST)" from your email into the field next to "Add a donation to PCA" and then click "Donate"

3. Enter your "Night Market Order Number" on the next page



