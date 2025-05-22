2025 OCAA 4th Annual Fall Symposium - Members Rates

6015 ON-89

Alliston, ON L9R 1A4, Canada

Full Package - Nov 27&28
CA$473.47

$419 + hst
Includes all sessions on both days, networking, Thursday lunch, Friday breakfast, and the Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner honoring Ken Lund. The complete Fall Symposium experience!

Thursday Only – Lunch & Dinner Included
CA$435.05

$385 +hst
Access to Thursday sessions, networking, lunch, and dinner. This does include the Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner.

Thursday Lunch Only
CA$84.75

$75 +hst

Participate in Thursday’s midday networking over a delicious lunch.

Thursday LifeTime Achievement Awards Dinner
CA$169.50

$150 +hst

Join Thursday evening dinner and networking, including the Silent Auction & Social. Does not include the Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner celebrating Ken Lund

Friday Only
CA$282.50

$250 +hst
Access Friday’s educational sessions, networking, and breakfast. Includes the OCAA Annual Members Meeting.

