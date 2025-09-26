Ontario Commercial Arborists Association

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Ontario Commercial Arborists Association

About this event

2025 OCAA 4th Annual Fall Symposium - Board Members

6015 ON-89

Alliston, ON L9R 1A4, Canada

Full Package - Nov 27&28
$282.50

$250 + hst
Includes all sessions on both days, networking, Thursday lunch, LifeTime Achievement Awards Dinner and Friday breakfast.

Thursday Only
$113

$100 +hst
Access to Thursday sessions, networking and lunch. Includes the Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner.

LifeTime Achievement Awards Dinner
$113

Join Thursday evening dinner and networking, including the Silent Auction & Social.

Friday Only
$56.50

$50 +hst
Access Friday’s educational sessions, networking, and breakfast. Includes the OCAA Annual Members Meeting.

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