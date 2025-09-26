2025 OCAA 4th Annual Fall Symposium - Board Members

About this event
$250 + hst
Includes all sessions on both days, networking, Thursday lunch, LifeTime Achievement Awards Dinner and Friday breakfast.
$100 +hst
Access to Thursday sessions, networking and lunch. Includes the Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner.
Join Thursday evening dinner and networking, including the Silent Auction & Social.
$50 +hst
Access Friday’s educational sessions, networking, and breakfast. Includes the OCAA Annual Members Meeting.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!