2025 ocaa 4th Annual Fall Symposium - Student Rates

$125 + hst
Includes all sessions on both days, networking, Thursday lunch and Friday breakfast.
$100 +hst
Access to Thursday sessions, networking and lunch. Does not include the Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner.
$100 +hst
Access Friday’s educational sessions, networking, and breakfast. Includes the OCAA Annual Members Meeting.
$150 +hst
Join Thursday evening dinner and networking, including the Silent Auction & Social. Does not include the Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner celebrating Ken Lund
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing