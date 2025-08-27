2025-OCT-18 Nightmare on Mosley Event Tickets

Hosted by
Costume Party | Dancing | Food Trucks | Prizes | Silent Auction | Music by YES Entertainment | Big Prize Value: TBD! Funds raised go to support our five high school bursaries and this year’s charity, Glowing Hearts!
Subject Line: Nightmare on Mosley Event Ticket
E-transfer to [email protected]. WBWBA has Autodeposit.
NOTE: Tickets MUST be paid for within 24 hours of ordering.
