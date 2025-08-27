Wasaga Beach Womens Business Association

2025-OCT-18 Nightmare on Mosley Event Tickets

1724 Mosley St

Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 1Z7, Canada

Credit Card, Google Pay, Apple Pay ($50 per person)
$35

Costume Party | Dancing | Food Trucks | Prizes | Silent Auction | Music by YES Entertainment | Big Prize Value: TBD! Funds raised go to support our five high school bursaries and this year’s charity, Glowing Hearts!

E-Transfer ($35 per person)
Free

Subject Line: Nightmare on Mosley Event Ticket
E-transfer to [email protected]. WBWBA has Autodeposit.
NOTE: Tickets MUST be paid for within 24 hours of ordering.

