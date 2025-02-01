2025 Okanagan Innovation and Technology Expo

✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations. ✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers. ✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites. ✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts. ✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a catered while engaging with fellow attendees.

✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations. ✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers. ✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites. ✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts. ✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a catered while engaging with fellow attendees.

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