IEEE University of British Columbia Okanagan Student Branch

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IEEE University of British Columbia Okanagan Student Branch

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2025 Okanagan Innovation and Technology Expo

5800 Lapointe Dr

Kelowna, BC V1V 1S1, Canada

Student
$20
✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations. ✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers. ✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites. ✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts. ✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a catered while engaging with fellow attendees.
Industry
$35
✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations. ✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers. ✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites. ✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts. ✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a catered while engaging with fellow attendees.
Industry Group (5 Ticket Minimum)
$20
✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations. ✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers. ✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites. ✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts. ✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a meal while engaging with fellow attendees.

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