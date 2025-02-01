2025 Okanagan Innovation and Technology Expo

✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations.
✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers.
✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites.
✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts.
✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a catered while engaging with fellow attendees.
✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations.
✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers.
✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites.
✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts.
✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a catered while engaging with fellow attendees.
Industry
$35
✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations.
✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers.
✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites.
✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts.
✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a catered while engaging with fellow attendees.
✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations.
✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers.
✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites.
✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts.
✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a catered while engaging with fellow attendees.
Industry Group (5 Ticket Minimum)
$20
✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations.
✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers.
✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites.
✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts.
✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a meal while engaging with fellow attendees.
✅ Admission to the Expo – Explore cutting-edge student projects and industry innovations.
✅ Keynote & Guest Speakers – Hear from top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers.
✅ Booth Competition – Witness groundbreaking projects and vote for your favorites.
✅ Networking Opportunities – Connect with professionals, students, and industry experts.
✅ Dinner Included – Enjoy a meal while engaging with fellow attendees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!