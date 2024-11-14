2025 Ontario Ride Registration Form

Classy Chassis Motorcycles - 1399 8th Line Smith

Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0, Canada

One Rider
CA$565

This ticket grants one rider access to the 3-day ride including; fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday banquet. Registered riders can join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning. NOTE - hotel costs are not included in the price of the ticket. TICKET PRICE INCLUDES GST ($65) - HST #798496550RT001

One Rider and Passenger
CA$791

This ticket grants one rider and passenger access to the 3-day ride including; fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday banquet. Registered riders can join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning. NOTE - hotel costs are not included in the price of the ticket. TICKET PRICE INCLUDES GST ($91) - HST #798496550RT001

