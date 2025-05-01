Children's Festival of Saskatchewan
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Children's Festival of Saskatchewan

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Children's Festival of Saskatchewan

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2025 Dual Festival Passport

Dual Passport
$13
Each individual aged 2 and older requires their own Dual Passport. The Dual Passport grants the holder entry to both the Children’s Festival and the Festival Fransaskois for one day—either June 6 or June 7, 2025, based on your choice. This includes access to all on-site performances and activities for the selected day. Food and beverage purchases on-site are not included.

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