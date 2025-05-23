2025 PBSA Open Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Bring a fun twist to the tournament while keeping your brand front and center – all day long! Your company name or logo will be printed on all official game balls distributed to each team. Teams rotate the game ball among players on each hole, with one player playing their own ball (outside of the Texas scramble). The pressure’s on – if the ball is lost, the team is out of the game ball competition! Teams that successfully return their game ball at the end of the round will be entered into a special Game Ball Prize Draw - adding excitement and incentive. Your sponsorship will fund the game ball prize, and your company will receive a special mention during the awards ceremony. One of your representatives will be invited to present the Game Ball prize to the winning team. Include a short, branded message or fun tag with each game ball for added engagement. This sponsorship offers continuous brand exposure on the course and a high-impact moment during the awards program – all while keeping the tournament fun and memorable.