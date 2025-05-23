2025 PBSA Open Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Hosted by
Devon, AB T9G 1Z3, Canada
Maximum Exposure. Maximum Impact. As a Lead Sponsor, your brand will be featured prominently at both the PBSA Golf Tournament and another flagship PBSA event. Enjoy high-profile placement in the PBSA Almanac, headline recognition, and visibility that builds credibility and influence in Alberta’s vibrant business community. If you’re looking to make serious waves, this opportunity is for you.
Your company name will be prominently displayed on power carts (front or back nine). Special mention by emcee before the shotgun starts and during the afternoon program. Opportunity for your company representatives to announce the First and Second Place team prize winners. You can distribute promotional items by placing them in the cart baskets (front or back nine) under your company’s sponsorship zone. A high-impact sponsorship level for companies looking to maximize their brand exposure and community presence.
Gain valuable exposure and direct interaction with participants as your company name featured on cart labels for either the front or back nine holes. Special mention by the emcee both before the shotgun start and during the afternoon program. Greet your assigned 18 teams during the shotgun assembly – a unique opportunity to make a personal connection. Your company representative will be invited to announce the Third and the Most Honest Team winners. This offers excellent visibility and a memorable way to engage with participants.
Be the first point of contact for all attendees and set the tone for the day as the exclusive Registration Sponsor. Enjoy a high-profile presence during golfer and sponsor check-in. Assign your team members to the registration area to personally welcome guests, introduce your company, and build connections with golfers and fellow sponsors. PBSA registration volunteers will be stationed alongside your team to assist with event logistics and ensure a smooth process. This is a standout opportunity to make a strong first impression and connect face to face with event participants.
Your generous contribution will provide breakfast for all attendees. Company branding/logo labels will be affixed to individually wrapped breast sandwiches. You may display a stand-up banner or set out business cards at the breakfast nook for added exposure. Your representatives are welcome to greet attendees at the breakfast area and engage in casual networking while they enjoy their meal. This sponsorship offers a warm and welcoming way to showcase your company while fueling up our golfers and sponsors for a great day ahead.
Be the front and center during the most anticipated part of the day – the banquet dinner. Your representatives will greet golfers and team captains as they return to the clubhouse after tee-off, offering a personal and friendly atmosphere. Two of your team members will be designated to collect scorecards and deliver them to the pro shop for official scoring. Additional representatives may assist in ushering golfers to their tables, ensuring a smooth and welcoming transition into the dinner and awards program. Your company will be recognized during the afternoon program, providing valuable exposure in a relaxed and celebratory setting. This sponsorship is ideal for companies looking to connect with attendees during a high energy, social portion of the event.
Bring a fun twist to the tournament while keeping your brand front and center – all day long! Your company name or logo will be printed on all official game balls distributed to each team. Teams rotate the game ball among players on each hole, with one player playing their own ball (outside of the Texas scramble). The pressure’s on – if the ball is lost, the team is out of the game ball competition! Teams that successfully return their game ball at the end of the round will be entered into a special Game Ball Prize Draw - adding excitement and incentive. Your sponsorship will fund the game ball prize, and your company will receive a special mention during the awards ceremony. One of your representatives will be invited to present the Game Ball prize to the winning team. Include a short, branded message or fun tag with each game ball for added engagement. This sponsorship offers continuous brand exposure on the course and a high-impact moment during the awards program – all while keeping the tournament fun and memorable.
Make your mark on the course – one hole at a time! Your company name/logo will be prominently displayed on signage at your assigned hole, ensuring visibility to every passing group. Sponsors are encouraged to activate their hole with fun or interactive activity. This is your chance to stand out and leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s a water station, giveaway booth as they stop by your hole, mini contest, or something entirely unique – the hole is your canvas! Connect with golfers one-on-one as they stop by your hole, giving you the chance to build relationships and showcase your brand in a fun and relaxed setting. Bring your energy, your creativity, and your brand – and turn your hole into one of the highlights of the day!
Add high stakes and big excitement to the tournament by sponsoring a Hole-in-One challenge! Your company name/log will be featured on signage at your designated Hole-in-One location – a high traffic, high attention spot on the course. Want to showcase a big prize like a car, BBQ grill or luxury item? You’re welcome to do so! Simply coordinate with the course manager in advance for display access and placement. Sponsors are responsible for securing Hole-in-One insurance to cover the value of the prize offered. This sponsorship adds real drama to the game – every golfer will be eyeing that ace, and your brand will be associated with the thrill of the chase! This is a dynamic sponsorship opportunity that commands attention and creates lasting memories – especially if someone sinks the shot!
Special page mention in the PBSA Almanac “Partner Sponsors” Mention of company name on our tournament placemats
Mention of company name on our tournament placemats
