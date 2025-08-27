2025 Pines Gala

Save 5% when purchasing 8 tickets to sponsor a table. Invite your friends and fill a table.





Each ticket provides you with dinner, dessert, coffee/tea, and an evening of testimonies and music. 8 tickets will reserve you a table for you and seven guests.



If you would prefer to purchase a ticket using e-transfer or cash, please email us at [email protected] or call 250-442-0220 and we will set that up.