2025 PRINT AFFAIR: The Dream Parlour

Your Print Affair General Admission Ticket gets you access to both the Daydream 12-3pm and the Evening Gala 7-11pm.

Print Affair Daydream is a family-focused daytime preview event which includes refreshments, ornament printing, movie screening, and a variety of family-friendly activities for all ages!



The Evening Gala is our main event, featuring the launch of the Member’s Show & Sale, print activations, astrology readings, photo booth, tattooing, a Mario Kart tournament, delicious refreshments, cocktails & mocktails, and live music.