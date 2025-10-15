2025 PRINT AFFAIR: The Dream Parlour

Hosted by
Your Print Affair General Admission Ticket gets you access to both the Daydream 12-3pm and the Evening Gala 7-11pm.
Print Affair Daydream is a family-focused daytime preview event which includes refreshments, ornament printing, movie screening, and a variety of family-friendly activities for all ages!
The Evening Gala is our main event, featuring the launch of the Member’s Show & Sale, print activations, astrology readings, photo booth, tattooing, a Mario Kart tournament, delicious refreshments, cocktails & mocktails, and live music.
An exclusive networking cocktail hour with early access to the Member’s Show & Sale, complimentary refreshments, and access to the Daytime Preview & Evening Gala included. This is an elevated hour for our biggest supporters, friends, and print lovers.
