2025 Purse Event presented by Campbell Homes

Your ticket includes entrance, dinner, a drink ticket, and networking. The event will have a cash bar available throughout the evening.





*Credit/Debit, EMT to [email protected], and cash accepted at the event to pay for your winning bids.





Notice to our Donors Your ticket purchase goes directly to BBBSLC for the event. However, the platform does give you the option to add a tip to help Zeffy keep running its services. If you prefer to not add a tip; in the summary section, under confirm donation, just choose Other in the drop-down menu and then enter $0.



