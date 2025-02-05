Windy City Canine Rescue Society
Comedy Unleashed Volunteers 2025
527 50 Ave
Coalhurst, AB T0L 0V0, Canada
Bartenders- Need Proserve 4:30-9:30PM
free
If you have your Pro Serve we would love if you could help Volunteer behind the bar at Raise the Woof!
If you have your Pro Serve we would love if you could help Volunteer behind the bar at Raise the Woof!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Action take down and cashiers TIME- 10-11:30PM
free
Help clear the silent action table and take payments for purchased items
Help clear the silent action table and take payments for purchased items
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Door Ticket Taker, ID Checker and 50/50 sellers TIME4:30-6PM
free
add
Dinner Service and Clean up TIME 5- 8PM
free
add
Event Cleanup TIME 10:30-Midnight
free
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout