YES, AND Fund: Donate to help register a team for CIG 49!

Vancouver Island includes teams from Courtenay, Victoria, Comox, and Salt Spring Island. The bursary pool is based on a projected 13 school registrations.
The Lower Mainland region includes schools from Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Surrey, and more. The bursary pool is based on a projected 13 school registrations.
The Sask region includes teams from Regina and Saskatoon. The bursary fund is based on a projected 15 school registrations.
The Manitoba region primarily includes schools from Winnipeg and the surrounding area. The bursary pool is based on a projected 7 schools.
Returning for the first time since the pandemic, the Northern Ontario region is primarily based out of Sudbury, with additional schools from Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, and more! This bursary fund is based on a projected 5 school registrations.
The Toronto tournament includes schools from both the city and the GTA, including Brampton, Milton, Vaughn, and more! This bursary fund is based on a projected 14 school registrations.
Tri-City region stretches from Guelph, to Kitchener-Waterloo, to Niagara, and Chatham-Kent! This bursary fund is based on a projected 19 school registrations.
The Kingston regional tournament includes schools from Kingston, Belleville, Prince Edward County, and Bancroft! This bursary fund is based on a projected 15 school registrations.
Our oldest and largest region, the Ottawa tournament features teams from the capital and the Ottawa Valley, including Petawawa and Renfrew. This bursary fund is based on a projected 23 school registrations.
Primarily based in Montreal, the Quebec tournament also includes schools from Quebec City to Beaconsfield. This bursary fund is based on a projected 7 school registrations.
Primarily based in Halifax, the NS region also includes schools from Canning, Dartmouth, and Sackville. This bursary fund is based on a projected 16 school registrations.
Primarily based in St. Johns and the surrounding area. This bursary fund is based on a projected 11 school registrations.
