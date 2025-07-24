Canadian Improv Games

YES, AND Fund: Donate to help register a team for CIG 49!

Vancouver Island Bursary
$1,300

Vancouver Island includes teams from Courtenay, Victoria, Comox, and Salt Spring Island. The bursary pool is based on a projected 13 school registrations.

Lower Mainland Bursary
$1,300

The Lower Mainland region includes schools from Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Surrey, and more. The bursary pool is based on a projected 13 school registrations.

Saskatchewan Bursary
$1,500

The Sask region includes teams from Regina and Saskatoon. The bursary fund is based on a projected 15 school registrations.

Manitoba Bursary
$700

The Manitoba region primarily includes schools from Winnipeg and the surrounding area. The bursary pool is based on a projected 7 schools.

Northern Ontario Bursary
$500

Returning for the first time since the pandemic, the Northern Ontario region is primarily based out of Sudbury, with additional schools from Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, and more! This bursary fund is based on a projected 5 school registrations.

Toronto Bursary
$1,400

The Toronto tournament includes schools from both the city and the GTA, including Brampton, Milton, Vaughn, and more! This bursary fund is based on a projected 14 school registrations.

TriCity Bursary
$1,900

Tri-City region stretches from Guelph, to Kitchener-Waterloo, to Niagara, and Chatham-Kent! This bursary fund is based on a projected 19 school registrations.

Kingston Bursary
$1,500

The Kingston regional tournament includes schools from Kingston, Belleville, Prince Edward County, and Bancroft! This bursary fund is based on a projected 15 school registrations.

Ottawa Bursary
$2,300

Our oldest and largest region, the Ottawa tournament features teams from the capital and the Ottawa Valley, including Petawawa and Renfrew. This bursary fund is based on a projected 23 school registrations.

Quebec Bursary
$700

Primarily based in Montreal, the Quebec tournament also includes schools from Quebec City to Beaconsfield. This bursary fund is based on a projected 7 school registrations.

Nova Scotia Bursary
$1,600

Primarily based in Halifax, the NS region also includes schools from Canning, Dartmouth, and Sackville. This bursary fund is based on a projected 16 school registrations.

Newfoundland Bursary
$1,100

Primarily based in St. Johns and the surrounding area. This bursary fund is based on a projected 11 school registrations.

