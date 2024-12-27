2025 Ride for Vision & Valour

3 nights hotel - Whitecourt, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake
(Rooms are Based on double occupancy)
MEALS:
Friday: Dinner
Saturday: Breakfast, Lunch + Gala Dinner
Sunday: BBQ, Dinner
All coffee breaks with snacks
1 Gala Dinner Ticket for Saturday Night
1 Blueberry Mountain BBQ ticket
$25.00 Registration Fee - goes to the MP Fund for Blind Children - you will get a tax receipt for the $25 registration fee
The Half Pull - Four Days of Riding & Events no Hotels
$155
4 - $20 Day Ride fees + a ticket to the Tulips & Triumphs Dine & Dance
Tulips & Triumphs Dine & Dance
$75
Per person, includes free shuttle from the Sandman Hotel to the Dine & Dance and return from 5:30 PM until midnight or so.
Day Ride - Day One June 27 - Cochrane/Sylvan/CFB Edmonton
$20
You can join the ride anywhere along the way by registering - paying your ride fee and then joining the ride at one of the Legions or stops. Day Ride Fee includes any meals, coffee breaks that are provided for free by the local Legions - your support means the world to us!
Unified Day Ride - Day One - June 28th
$20
Ride with the crew from Whitecourt to Grande Prairie stopping at Fox Creek, DeBolt and Grande Prairie - the ride overnights here. There is an 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands Ceremony and a dine and dance following it. You can purchase tickets if you wish and if you do not have friends in GP our Host Hotel is the Sandman Inn. Day Ride Fee includes any meals, coffee breaks that are provided for free by the local Legions - your support means the world to us!
Unified Day Ride - Day Three - June 29th
$20
Ride with the crew from Grande Prairie to A small informal ceremony and a community BBQ in Blueberry Mountain, then off to Fairview, ride the Shaftsbury Ferry and then head into High Prairie Legion for Supper. Our host hotel is the Peavine Inn & Suites incase you are interested in staying with the crew. Day Ride Fee includes any meals, coffee breaks that are provided for free by the local Legions - your support means the world to us!
Unified Day Ride - Day Four - June 30th
$20
Ride with the crew from High Prairie into CFB Edmonton - stops in Slave Lake, Athabasca and Westlock.
OPTIONAL - CANADA DAY
Free
On July 1st there is a BBQ at the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum hosted by the 49th Battalion & LER Association, a display by Valour Park followed by a ride by Valour Place to see the home away from home facility. Day Ride Fee includes any meals, coffee breaks that are provided for free by the local Legions - your support means the world to us!
Two Nights Hotel + Dine & Dance Tckets
$375
Whitecourt and GP or GP & High Prairie SINGLE OCCUPANCY plus Tulips & Triumphs Dine & Dance Ticket
Add a donation for Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association
$
