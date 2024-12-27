2025 Ride for Vision & Valour

Ride with the crew from Whitecourt to Grande Prairie stopping at Fox Creek, DeBolt and Grande Prairie - the ride overnights here. There is an 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands Ceremony and a dine and dance following it. You can purchase tickets if you wish and if you do not have friends in GP our Host Hotel is the Sandman Inn. Day Ride Fee includes any meals, coffee breaks that are provided for free by the local Legions - your support means the world to us!

