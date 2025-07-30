2025 RMH Dessert Evening Sponsors

Includes: Extra-large logo on event web page; extra-large logo in the event presentation; platinum sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.
Includes: Large logo on event web page; large logo in the event presentation; diamond sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.
Includes: Medium logo on event web page; medium logo in the event presentation; gold sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.
Includes: Small logo on event web page; small logo in the event presentation; silver sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.
Includes: Name mention in event PowerPoint
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing