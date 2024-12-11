Northwest Territorial Pipe Band

2025 Robert Burns Dinner & Dance

Elks Club

2025 Burns Night Dinner & Dance
$100
Doors at the Yellowknife Elks Lodge will open at 6:00 p.m. Dinner served at 7:00 p.m. followed by entertainment including piping & drumming, traditional toasts, Highland dancing by the CK Dance Company, and presentation of the Scotty Trotter Memorial Award. Music also provided by Andrea Bettger and Ben Russo.

