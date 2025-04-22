2025 Rockslide Ferry Fundraiser

2025 Rockslide Fundraiser For each $25 donation to the Peninsula Reining Club your name will be entered in a draw for a chance to win a $500 voucher for the BC Ferries. Donate now for a chance to win an awesome prize and to support our local reining community. The draw will be held on May 11, 2025 at the Saanich Fairgrounds after competition concludes at the show. the winner of the draw will be contacted if they are not available to be there in person!

2025 Rockslide Fundraiser For each $25 donation to the Peninsula Reining Club your name will be entered in a draw for a chance to win a $500 voucher for the BC Ferries. Donate now for a chance to win an awesome prize and to support our local reining community. The draw will be held on May 11, 2025 at the Saanich Fairgrounds after competition concludes at the show. the winner of the draw will be contacted if they are not available to be there in person!

More details...