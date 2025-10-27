2025 Season Kick-Off Auction

Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb





An exclusive Once-in-a-lifetime Experience! Join a long-time snow cat groomer on Whistler Mountain as the sun dips below the horizon, casting a golden glow over the breathtaking landscape. Witness the power of the PistenBully fleet, learn what really happens behind the scenes to get those runs groomed silky smooth each and every day, and hear the stories and insights of a seasoned grooming expert. This unique experience combines a bit of adventure, professional craftsmanship, and the beauty of the mountains!





Redeemable during the 2025/2026 winter season until April 1, 2026. Tour time will be approximately 4:00pm–8:00pm. Times are subject to change and some dates may be restricted based on weather conditions and staffing availability. This tour can accommodate a maximum of 2 people but note that the second seat is not very comfortable. (Great for a young person!)