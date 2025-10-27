2025 Season Kick-Off Auction

Hosted by
Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb
An exclusive Once-in-a-lifetime Experience! Join a long-time snow cat groomer on Whistler Mountain as the sun dips below the horizon, casting a golden glow over the breathtaking landscape. Witness the power of the PistenBully fleet, learn what really happens behind the scenes to get those runs groomed silky smooth each and every day, and hear the stories and insights of a seasoned grooming expert. This unique experience combines a bit of adventure, professional craftsmanship, and the beauty of the mountains!
Redeemable during the 2025/2026 winter season until April 1, 2026. Tour time will be approximately 4:00pm–8:00pm. Times are subject to change and some dates may be restricted based on weather conditions and staffing availability. This tour can accommodate a maximum of 2 people but note that the second seat is not very comfortable. (Great for a young person!)
Donated by: The Adventure Group
Cool down this summer on a white water rafting adventure. Take on Whistler's Green River or the mighty Elaho with our experienced guides! Wedge Rafting has operated for over two decades with an unwavering respect for the coast mountains and their mighty rivers. It’s how we provide our guests with world-class guides and unforgettable experiences.
Donated by: The Adventure Group
These off-roading buggy's will take you up the mountains, over rocks and hills through the backcountry of Whistler. Some call them RZRs, UTVs or off-road buggies, we call them Side by Sides. Whatever you call them these agile off-road machines are a good time. Are you ready to have some real fun? Join us on one of our epic 4x4 adventure! Our guides will take you through beautiful Whistler's coastal rainforest with stops at stopping at unbeatable viewpoints.
Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb
EDGE Cards provide 2, 5, or 10 deeply discounted days of skiing or riding at Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card Holders save an additional 10% - 20% off 3, 4 or 4.5 star accommodations in great locations all over Whistler.
Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb
Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb
Single Day for 4 people! Excellent organization of the lifts, very smooth operation. Brilliant variety of graded trails which you can work your way through.
Donated by: Rancho Management
Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators
Monday, March 9, 2026
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Sec 109, Row 5, Seat 109
Sec 109, Row 5, Seat 110
Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb
Feel the wind in your face as you cruise down our exhilarating tubing hill. Located in the Base 2 Zone on Blackcomb Mountain.
Donated by: Kagoach Resort & Fishing Lodge
3 Nights & 2 Days Fishing Package for 2 guests
A secluded, ocean access, fishing property located on Hecate Cove, Vancouver Island. World class salt and freshwater fishing grounds are within minutes of the resort.
Salmon, halibut, ling cod, rock fish and the occasional albacore tuna are what we’ll target in the saltwater of Quatsino Sound and the Pacific Ocean.
Donated by: Big Sky Golf Club
An award-winning golf course located in Pemberton. It is known for its scenic setting at the foot of Mount Currie, its 18-hole championship course designed by Robert Cupp, and its excellent practice facilities and restaurant.
Donated by: Whistler Golf Club
Whether you looking to keep your swing sharp over winter or want the play some of the world’s best courses, their state of the art golf simulator with Trackman technology is ready for you.
Located at the Whistler Golf Club clubhouse.
Complimentary rental clubs are available. Recommended for 1-2 players.
Donated by: The Adventure Group
Experience Vallea Lumina in Whistler — a multimedia night walk through an enchanted forest in pursuit of hidden wonders. Old stories tell of the wondrous things that happen near Whistler. Between the trees, in the shadow of mountains, legends say there’s a hidden valley where stardust falls from the sky, filling all living things with its pure light. It’s a place that’s filled with unexpected enchantment. There’s a way to get there, but few know how to find it. Those who visit and witness its secrets remember it long after they leave. Join an evening excursion and follow cryptic radio transmissions and the lingering traces of two long-ago hikers to find the scenic trailhead where the real journey begins… This pathway leads toward a place filled with beauty, and proof that the legends of Whistler are true.
Donated by: Bard on The Beach
2 vouchers for The Merry Wives of Windsor or Macbeth, valid for regular evening or matinee performances from June to September 2026.
Donated by: Hilton Whistler Resort & Spa
2-Night’s Stay in a Premier Studio. Located in the heart of the village, this studio offers a fully-equipped kitchen and deep soaking tub, perfect for unwinding.
Valid From: October 10, 2025 to November 30, 2026
Subject to availability at time of booking—Blackout dates apply:
December 15, 2025—January 5, 2026 | February 15—23, 2026
Other Blackout Dates May Apply
Donated by: Fairmont Chateau Whistler
1 - Night''s stay in a Deluxe Room for up to 2 adults, 2 children, Daily Buffet Breakfast for up to 2 adults, 2 children in the Wildflower.
Valid From: December 7, 2025 to December 7, 2026
Blackout Dates: December 15-January 15 annually; February 13-21, 2026; All blackout periods are subject to change.
Donated by: DLC Clear Trust
Enjoy all things that the Fairmont has to offer.
Donated by: My City Photos
Put towards you next Family photoshoot! Whether you’re booking a quick mini session in Queen Elizabeth Park or a cozy shoot in the studio, every experience is easy, personal, and beautifully edited. Known for expert kid-wrangling, gentle guidance, and capturing the *real stuff* — laughter, love, and connection. Offering photography sessions in Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, and Richmond.
Donated by: Hub International Insurance
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with this Airbnb gift certificate, valid toward thousands of unique homes, cabins, and vacation rentals worldwide. Whether you're dreaming of a cozy mountain escape or a vibrant city adventure, the choice is yours. The perfect opportunity to plan a memorable trip at your convenience.
Donated by: Surefoot Whistler
Heated ski boots are the solution to cold feet. Engineered to eliminate cold toes, Surefoot Winterheat ensures optimal circulation, crucial to your ability to control your skis. With Surefoot liners, there is no heater installation required. Get the batteries for your Surefoot heater integrated liners, or get the whole heating system suitable for any ski boot!
Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb
Enjoy shopping throughout the village and on the mountain at any of Whistler Blackcomb stores.
Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb
Donated by: Justine Brooks Design
Cross body bag, the must-have accessory! Crafted with both style and functionality in mind, their bags are designed to perfectly fit your essentials such as your cell phone, sunglasses, and more.
Made from high-quality vegan leather, our bags provide a cruelty-free and sustainable alternative to traditional leather products.
One of the key features is the option to add colorful straps, allowing you to create a totally unique and personalized look that reflects your individual style.
Donated by: Michaela Ivancova
Wooden coasters (4), Art print 11x14" Cheakamus River (acrylic painting), Art card Mt. Currie
Donated by: Helly Hansen
Women's Kvitfjell Race Puffy Ski Jacket (NAVY) and Alphelia Pant (BLACK) - Size Medium
Donated by: Helly Hansen
Men's Kvitfjell Race Puffy Ski Jacket (MARS RED) and Rapid Pant (BLACK) - Size Large
Donated by: Swiss Sports Haus
Elite Kombi Warm-up Heating liners. Size Adult Medium. These heated liners are for extra warmth, have an adjustable heat feature, and can be used with mitts or as thin gloves.
Donated by: PS & Co
4 round Corinne Hunt Westcoast Native Plates (14" diameter)
Dining with West Coast Elegance! These beautiful and bold, recycled glass platters feature an Eagle and Orca design by one of Canada's most acclaimed Indigenous artists - Corrine Hunt. Made from recycled car windshield this platter is eco-friendly, super durable and finely made. Ready to hang it can be displayed on a wall, table top or used at a delicious feast!
The Eagle is a symbol of pride and friendship. Eagle feathers are given as gifts to symbolize honour and respect for accomplishments and displays of courage and wisdom. Because Eagles mate for life, they are also admired for their long term commitments.
Donated by: Coast Mountain Excavation
Residential Snow Removal contract for 2024-2025 season, for all neighborhoods in Whistler except Emerald Estates, and a normal 3-4 car driveway.
Donated by: 1-800-Got-Junk
A full-service junk removal company serving areas across Canada. They take furniture, electronics & more. Vancouver area only.
Donated by: Shack Shine
They handle all your exterior home cleaning needs including window washing, roof and gutter cleaning, surface, power and pressure washing and Christmas Light installation. Vancouver area only.
Donated by: Whistler Wired
Return transfer from Whistler & Vancouver in a 7 passenger luxury vehicle.
Donated by: WMSC
With the new Creekside parking regulations put in place, you can find comfort in knowing you have rockstar parking all winter long! Designated parking spot at the Club Cabin from December 7 to April 30, 2026.
Donated by: 3 Peaks Cycling
5 class pass of a 60 minute spin class.
3 Peaks Cycling offers indoor cycling classes for all levels of fitness!
Classes are designed to train your body so you have the knowledge and ability to get the most out of your workouts. These skills can be used indoors or on your outdoor rides making the classes a building block for everything you want to do in your fitness goals.
Donated by: Train West Van
From their High Intensity Training CrossFit classes that incorporate lifting, cardio and mobility, to fun group classes and one-on-one training.
3 month gym membership - unlimited classes to crossfit, hyrox, cardio sweat.
Donated by: Whistler Medical Aesthetics
A medical aesthetics clinic located in Whistler, led by Medical Director Dr. Sarah Kennea. The clinic offers a range of non-surgical treatments to enhance natural beauty and rejuvenate the skin
Donated by: Ilia Beauty
The mini Eye Stylus Trio
Art inspired—no artistry required. Eye Stylus Shadow Stick glides on seamlessly, delivering rich, waterproof pigment that blends easily and lasts up to 12 hours.
Donated by: Ilia Beauty
The Mini Lip Sketch Duo
Tie your holiday looks together with two bestselling shades of Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon in a pocket-friendly mini size, plus a custom-sized sharpener. With rich, 12-hour color and a soft-matte finish, this long-wear lip crayon is clinically proven to hydrate, smooth, and plump lips over time.
Donated by: Ilia Beauty
The Ethereal Baked Face Palette
Last year’s solid-out artist palettes are back for a limited time. Add warmth, radiance, and dimension to skin with otherworldly shades of highlighter, bronzer, and blush.
Donated by: Concrete Blonde
Squamish's Premier Hair Studio. This gift package includes: $350 Gift Certificate to Concrete Blonde & $100 Gift box of product.
Donated by: Flute & Fromage
Countdown to the holidays with Flute & Fromage! Enjoy 12 days of indulgence with five exceptional cheeses, premium preserves, artisanal crackers, handcrafted chocolate, charcuterie, and more — everything you need to make your season delicious and unforgettable. Valued at $225.
Donated by: Gibbons Whistler
The Whistler Village was created in 1979, and so were we. Since then we have grown… from Whistler’s first pub to the proud owners of The Longhorn Saloon, Buffalo Bills, FireRock Lounge, Tapley’s Pub, Garfinkel’s, Black’s Pub, Stonesedge Kitchen, Moe Joe’s, Après Après, Deep Cove Brewery, and Bar Hop Whistler.
Donated by: Rimrock Cafe
This local gem has consistently rated as one of Whistler’s top restaurants by multiple outlets. Known for fresh seafood, premium game, and an award-winning wine list.
Donated by: Southside Diner
Legendary local Diner - Whistler Restaurant serving comfort food at it's finest. Homemade breakfast, burgers, poutine, caesars and other favourites.
Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb
Enjoy Dining on the mountain or in the village at any of Whistler Blackcomb restaurants.
Donated by: Whistler Blackcomb
Donated by: Wild Blue
Located in Whistler. Wild Blue is an upscale, fine-dining restaurant, known for its seafood-forward, Pacific Northwest cuisine with coastal influences from Italy, France, and the Pacific Northwest. The restaurant is led by award-winning partners, and offers a curated wine and cocktail selection.
Donated by: Fat Tony's Pizza
Locally owned and operated, enjoy a delivery to your door, or at the Whistler Village location.
Donated by: King Taps
Located at Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver. King Taps is a casual restaurant concept that is a "sibling brand" to Cactus Club Cafe, operating under the same group. The first King Taps opened in Toronto in 2017 with the goal of offering a more laid-back atmosphere than Cactus Club, but with high-quality food and a focus on pizza, burgers, and a wide selection of beer on tap
Donated by: Havana
Located in Vancouver.. Havana is inspired by the culture of Old Havana, Cuba. It serves a menu that blends authentic Latin flavors with Pacific Northwest style and local ingredients, featuring dishes like Cubano sandwiches and Ropa Vieja, along with a creative cocktail program and local beers. The space is known for its bright, energetic atmosphere and large year-round patio.
Donated by: Flute & Fromage
A Whistler take-away fondue nightly rental experience for four, including Swiss cheese and a bottle of BC natural wine.
