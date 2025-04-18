2025 Shoreline Plant Giveaway

Bundle will include a random selection of 5 shrubs (Red Osier Dogwood, Pussy Willow and Black Elderberry). Each approx 15-20cm
Bundle will include a random selection of 5 shrubs (Red Osier Dogwood, Pussy Willow and Black Elderberry). Each approx 15-20cm
Tamarac/Larch tree
Free
The beautiful yellow display tamaracks provide in the fall make them an ideal addition to your property.
Intolerant of shade — needs full sun. Grows to 20 meters tall.
Unlike other conifers, the tamarack sheds its needles in late fall. Native to Canada the tamarack thrives boreal forests and wetlands.
White Spruce
Free
Usually grows to be 24 metres tall. Tolerates a range of moisture levels and can grow in almost any soil type.
Shade tolerant.
Caution: white spruce is sensitive to frost damage when young and should be planted in a protected area.
Eastern White Pine
Free
It can grow quickly, and reach heights of more than 35 meters (115 feet) at maturity. It is also the provincial tree of Ontario!
