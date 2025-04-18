2025 Shoreline Plant Giveaway

The beautiful yellow display tamaracks provide in the fall make them an ideal addition to your property. Intolerant of shade — needs full sun. Grows to 20 meters tall. Unlike other conifers, the tamarack sheds its needles in late fall. Native to Canada the tamarack thrives boreal forests and wetlands.

