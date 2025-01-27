Autumn Sip & Social Sponsor Opportunities {2025}

*Prominent logo feature on all event signage & table decor *Recognition as title sponsor on all promotional materials *Social media shout-out & on-stage mention at the event *4 tickets to the event *a VIP reserved table & the opportunity to speak

*Prominent logo feature on all event signage & table decor *Recognition as title sponsor on all promotional materials *Social media shout-out & on-stage mention at the event *4 tickets to the event *a VIP reserved table & the opportunity to speak

More details...