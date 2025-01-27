Autumn Sip & Social Sponsor Opportunities {2025}

*Prominent logo feature on all event signage & table decor *Recognition as title sponsor on all promotional materials *Social media shout-out & on-stage mention at the event *4 tickets to the event *a VIP reserved table & the opportunity to speak
*Prominent logo feature on all event signage & table decor *Recognition as title sponsor on all promotional materials *Social media shout-out & on-stage mention at the event *4 tickets to the event *a VIP reserved table & the opportunity to speak
Dinner Sponsor
$2,500
Contributes to covering food costs & serving materials *Company logo featured on all table signs *Recognition as dinner sponsor on all promotional materials *Social media shout-out & on-stage mention at the event *2 tickets to the event
Contributes to covering food costs & serving materials *Company logo featured on all table signs *Recognition as dinner sponsor on all promotional materials *Social media shout-out & on-stage mention at the event *2 tickets to the event
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000
Contributes to covering on-site entertainment and decor costs *Company logo featured on BBBSFV website, event signage & promotional materials *Social media shout out & on-stage mention at the event
Contributes to covering on-site entertainment and decor costs *Company logo featured on BBBSFV website, event signage & promotional materials *Social media shout out & on-stage mention at the event
Table Sponsor
$1,500
Contributes to the cost of table settings, linen refresh, glassware, & rental of tables and chairs *Company logo featured on BBBSFV website, event signage & promotional materials *Social media shout out & on-stage mention at the event
Contributes to the cost of table settings, linen refresh, glassware, & rental of tables and chairs *Company logo featured on BBBSFV website, event signage & promotional materials *Social media shout out & on-stage mention at the event
Beverage Sponsor
$750
Contributes to the cost of ingredients for signature drinks *Company logo featured on bar top and on all promotional materials *Social media shout out & on-stage mention at the event
Contributes to the cost of ingredients for signature drinks *Company logo featured on bar top and on all promotional materials *Social media shout out & on-stage mention at the event
Dessert Sponsor
$600
Contributes to the cost of desserts Company logo featured on dessert table and on all promotional materials *Social media shout out & on-stage mention at the event
Contributes to the cost of desserts Company logo featured on dessert table and on all promotional materials *Social media shout out & on-stage mention at the event
Signage Sponsor
$500
Contributes to the cost of event signage *Company logo featured on all table signs *Social media shout-out & on-stage mention at the event
Contributes to the cost of event signage *Company logo featured on all table signs *Social media shout-out & on-stage mention at the event
In - Kind Sponsor
$100
On-site artisans | food and grocery donors | breweries & wineries | glassware and decor rentals | gift card donations *Company logo featured on BBBSFV website *On-stage mention at the event
On-site artisans | food and grocery donors | breweries & wineries | glassware and decor rentals | gift card donations *Company logo featured on BBBSFV website *On-stage mention at the event
Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!