CEREBRAL PALSY SPORTS ASSOCIATION OF B.C.

2025 Sledge Hockey Showdown Silent Auction

Anipet Animal Supplies - Pet Basket ($150 value) item
$30

$150 value. A pet basket with dog treats and dog toys. Donated by Anipet Animal Supplies.

Aperio Athletics Mens Clothing Basket ($180 value) item
Aperio Athletics Mens Clothing Basket ($180 value)
$60

$180 value. Basket contains a hoodie, sweatpants, and water bottle. Donated by Aperio Athletics.

Aperio Athletics Womens Clothing Basket A ($340 value) item
Aperio Athletics Womens Clothing Basket A ($340 value)
$110

$340 value. Basket contains a hoodie, sweatpants, 2 sports bras, leggings, and shorts. Donated by Aperio Athletics.

Aperio Athletics Womens Clothing Basket B ($215 value) item
Aperio Athletics Womens Clothing Basket B ($215 value)
$70

$215 value. Basket contains a hoodie, 2 sports bras, and a pair of leggings. Donated by Aperio Athletics.

Arts Club - 2 Tickets to Dial M For Murder ($254 value) item
Arts Club - 2 Tickets to Dial M For Murder ($254 value)
$60

$254 value. 2 tickets to Dial M For Murder at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. Valid from February 5 - March 8, 2026. Donated by the Arts Club.

B Team Dream Team - Wine Basket item
B Team Dream Team - Wine Basket
$50

$160 value. Donated by the B Team Dream Team.

Beaty Biodiversity Museum - 1 Year Family Membership item
Beaty Biodiversity Museum - 1 Year Family Membership
$20

$90 value. Must be redeemed by June 30, 2026. Donated by the Beaty Biodiversity Museum.

BC Lions - 4 Tickets ($400 value) item
BC Lions - 4 Tickets ($400 value)
$135

$400 value. 4 Midfield Tickets to a 2026 Regular Season Home Game at BC Place. Donated by the BC Lions.

Capilano Suspension Bridge - 4 Tickets ($312 value) item
Capilano Suspension Bridge - 4 Tickets ($312 value)
$100

$312 value. Donated by the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

Earnest Ice Cream - $50 Gift Card item
Earnest Ice Cream - $50 Gift Card
$20

$50 value. Donated by Earnest Ice Cream.

Earth Vac Environmental - 4 Abbotsford Canucks Tickets $200 item
Earth Vac Environmental - 4 Abbotsford Canucks Tickets $200
$65

$200 value. 4 Abbotsford Canucks tickets for December 19 vs Tucson Roadrunners. Donated by Earth Vac Environmental.

Earth Vac Environmental - 4 Abbotsford Canucks Tickets $200 item
Earth Vac Environmental - 4 Abbotsford Canucks Tickets $200
$65

$200 value. 4 Abbotsford Canucks tickets for December 20 vs Tucson Roadrunners. Donated by Earth Vac Environmental.

Formation Studios - 10 Class Package item
Formation Studios - 10 Class Package
$90

$330 value. 10 class pacakge valid for 6 months from redemption date on any regularly scheduled classes. Donated by the Formation Studio.

Mt Seymour - 2 Lift Tickets ($280 value) item
Mt Seymour - 2 Lift Tickets ($280 value)
$90

$280 value. Valid during the 25/26 Winter Season. (Blackout dates are Dec 20, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 & Feb 13-16, 2026). Donated by Mt Seymour.

Prince of Whales - 2 Tickets ($418 value) item
Prince of Whales - 2 Tickets ($418 value)
$140

$418 value. Half-Day or Sunset Whale Watching Tour. Expires October 31, 2026. Donated by Prince of Whales.

PWHL Vancouver - 2 Tickets ($100 value) item
PWHL Vancouver - 2 Tickets ($100 value)
$30

$100 value. Valid on any regular season game during the 2025/2026 regular season. Donated by PWHL Vancouver.

Russel Metals - 2 Canucks Tickets vs SJS ($417 value) item
Russel Metals - 2 Canucks Tickets vs SJS ($417 value)
$140

$417 value. 2 Canucks tickets for January 27 vs San Jose Sharks. Donated by Russel Metals.

Safeway - $150 Giftcard item
Safeway - $150 Giftcard
$50

$150 value. Donated by Safeway.

The KEG - $25 Giftcard item
The KEG - $25 Giftcard
$10

$25 value. Expires February 27, 2026. Donated by The Keg.

Vancouver Art Galley - 2 Tickets ($60 value) item
Vancouver Art Galley - 2 Tickets ($60 value)
$10

$60 value. Donated by the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Vancouver Canadians - 4 Tickets ($100 value) item
Vancouver Canadians - 4 Tickets ($100 value)
$30

$100 value. 4 tickets to 1 2026 regular season home game in the Reserved Grandstand only (based on availability; blackout dates listed excluded). Donated by the Vancouver Canadians.

Vancouver Warriors Lacrosse - 4 Tickets ($100 value) item
Vancouver Warriors Lacrosse - 4 Tickets ($100 value)
$30

$100 value. 4 tickets to a 2025/2026 regular season home game. Donated by the Vancouver Warriors.

Vancouver Whitecaps - 2 Tickets ($90 value) item
Vancouver Whitecaps - 2 Tickets ($90 value)
$50

$90 value. Valid for Vancouver Whitecaps 2026 Regular Season only. Expires December 31, 2026. Donated by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

W Mader Excavating and Trucking - 2 Canucks Tickets $220 item
W Mader Excavating and Trucking - 2 Canucks Tickets $220
$75

$220 value. 2 Canucks tickets for the January 19 game vs the New York Islanders in section 111. Donated by W Mader Excavating and Trucking.

West Jet - 2 Round Trip Tickets + Travel Pillow item
West Jet - 2 Round Trip Tickets + Travel Pillow
$250

Travel pillow and one roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination.* All bookings and travel must be completed by Sunday, November 29, 2026. (*No cash value. Taxes, fees, and surcharges not included. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.) Donated by West Jet.

