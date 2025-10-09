2025 Sledge Hockey Showdown Silent Auction

Hosted by
16555 Fraser Hwy #110, Surrey, BC V4N 0E9, Canada
$150 value. A pet basket with dog treats and dog toys. Donated by Anipet Animal Supplies.
$180 value. Basket contains a hoodie, sweatpants, and water bottle. Donated by Aperio Athletics.
$340 value. Basket contains a hoodie, sweatpants, 2 sports bras, leggings, and shorts. Donated by Aperio Athletics.
$215 value. Basket contains a hoodie, 2 sports bras, and a pair of leggings. Donated by Aperio Athletics.
$254 value. 2 tickets to Dial M For Murder at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. Valid from February 5 - March 8, 2026. Donated by the Arts Club.
$160 value. Donated by the B Team Dream Team.
$90 value. Must be redeemed by June 30, 2026. Donated by the Beaty Biodiversity Museum.
$400 value. 4 Midfield Tickets to a 2026 Regular Season Home Game at BC Place. Donated by the BC Lions.
$312 value. Donated by the Capilano Suspension Bridge.
$50 value. Donated by Earnest Ice Cream.
$200 value. 4 Abbotsford Canucks tickets for December 19 vs Tucson Roadrunners. Donated by Earth Vac Environmental.
$200 value. 4 Abbotsford Canucks tickets for December 20 vs Tucson Roadrunners. Donated by Earth Vac Environmental.
$330 value. 10 class pacakge valid for 6 months from redemption date on any regularly scheduled classes. Donated by the Formation Studio.
$280 value. Valid during the 25/26 Winter Season. (Blackout dates are Dec 20, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 & Feb 13-16, 2026). Donated by Mt Seymour.
$418 value. Half-Day or Sunset Whale Watching Tour. Expires October 31, 2026. Donated by Prince of Whales.
$100 value. Valid on any regular season game during the 2025/2026 regular season. Donated by PWHL Vancouver.
$417 value. 2 Canucks tickets for January 27 vs San Jose Sharks. Donated by Russel Metals.
$150 value. Donated by Safeway.
$25 value. Expires February 27, 2026. Donated by The Keg.
$60 value. Donated by the Vancouver Art Gallery.
$100 value. 4 tickets to 1 2026 regular season home game in the Reserved Grandstand only (based on availability; blackout dates listed excluded). Donated by the Vancouver Canadians.
$100 value. 4 tickets to a 2025/2026 regular season home game. Donated by the Vancouver Warriors.
$90 value. Valid for Vancouver Whitecaps 2026 Regular Season only. Expires December 31, 2026. Donated by the Vancouver Whitecaps.
$220 value. 2 Canucks tickets for the January 19 game vs the New York Islanders in section 111. Donated by W Mader Excavating and Trucking.
Travel pillow and one roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination.* All bookings and travel must be completed by Sunday, November 29, 2026. (*No cash value. Taxes, fees, and surcharges not included. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.) Donated by West Jet.
