2025 Smash the (In)Fertility Stigma Gala Sponsors

- 1 Table at Gala (10 attendees)
- Sponsor on all marketing materials
- Half-page ad in the event program
- 2x Social posts on Pollin, Modern Miracle and Dr. Kim Garbedian social channels
- Mention in the event's opening and closing remarks
- Post-event recognition on social media
- Gifting opportunities for all attendees
- Opportunity to customize package to ensure it meets the needs of your organization
Gold Sponsor
CA$35,000
- 1 Table at Gala (10 attendees)
- Sponsor on all marketing materials
- 1x Social posts on Pollin, Modern Miracle and Dr. Kim Garbedian social channels
- Mention in the event's opening and closing remarks
- Post-event recognition on social media
- Gifting opportunities for all attendees
- Opportunity to customize package to ensure it meets the needs of your organization
Silver Sponsor
CA$25,000
- 1 Table at Gala (10 attendees)
- Sponsor on all marketing materials
- 1x Social posts on Pollin, Modern Miracle and Dr. Kim Garbedian social channels
- Mention in the event's opening and closing remarks
- Opportunity to customize package to ensure it meets the needs of your organization
Food & Beverage Partner
CA$20,000
- 1 Table at Gala (10 attendees)
- Recognition on video screens
- Logo inclusion on marketing materials and displays at food/beverage stations
- Logo inclusion on thank you materials
Entertainment Sponsor
CA$20,000
- 1 Table at Gala (10 attendees)
- Recognition on video screens
- Logo inclusion on marketing materials and relevant displays
- Logo inclusion on thank you materials
Table Sponsor
CA$15,000
- 1 Table at Gala (10 attendees)
- Logo inclusion on thank you materials
Valet Parking Sponsor
CA$5,000
Allow guests to arrive hassle-free right at the entrance of the venue. You'll receive logo inclusion on signage, thank you materials and video screens. Seats at the gala not included.
Cocktail Entertainment Sponsor
CA$4,000
A fun atmosphere for guests to enjoy during the cocktail hour. You'll receive logo inclusion on thank you materials and video screens. Seats at the gala not included.
Dinner Trio Sponsor
CA$3,500
Three vocalists with one acoustic guitar performing for guests throughout the evening. You'll receive logo inclusion on thank you materials and video screens. Seats at the gala not included.
Photo Booth Sponsor
CA$3,000
One interactive photo booth for guests to capture the moment and share memories. Seats at the gala not included.
DJ Sponsor
CA$2,500
An essential DJ package creating a perfect musical experience for the evening. You'll receive logo inclusion on thank you materials and video screens. Seats at the gala not included.
Musician Sponsor
CA$2,500
A talented musician performing for guests throughout the evening. You'll receive logo inclusion on thank you materials and video screens. Seats at the gala not included.
