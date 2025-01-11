92nd Annual Soroptimist Western Canada Region Conference (2025)

If you are one of the three voting delegates from your club, please choose this option. Full Conference Registration includes the BBQ on Thursday evening and lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday - YOU MUST REGISTER FOR A FREE TICKET TO THE THURSDAY BBQ TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE
Full Conference Registration - Soroptimist Attendee or Guest
$320
If you are a Western Canada Region Soroptimist, but not a voting delegate for your club, please choose this option. Full Conference Registration includes the BBQ on Thursday evening and lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday. Note: A guest who is attending the full conference would also choose this option. YOU MUST REGISTER FOR A FREE TICKET TO THE THURSDAY BBQ TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE
Thursday Barbecue - Full Conference attendee
Free
PLEASE REGISTER FOR A NO-CHARGE TICKET for the Thursday BBQ if you are attending the full Conference.
Thursday BBQ - Guest ticket
$35
Please only purchase a ticket to the Thursday evening BBQ if you are NOT ATTENDING the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information.
Friday Lunch
$38
Please only purchase a ticket to the Friday lunch if you are NOT ATTENDING the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information.
Friday Dinner
$65
Please only purchase a ticket to the Friday dinner if you are NOT ATTENDING the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information.
Saturday - Live Your Dream Luncheon
$45
Please only purchase a ticket to the Saturday Live Your Dream luncheon if you are NOT ATTENDING the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information.
Saturday Closing Banquet
$80
Please only purchase a ticket to the Saturday closing banquet if you are NOT ATTENDING the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information.
Friday Session and Meals
$175
Please only purchase a ticket for the Friday session and meals if you are NOT ATTENDING the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information.
Saturday Session and Meals
$175
Please only purchase a ticket for the Friday session and meals if you are NOT ATTENDING the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information.
Head or Tails Fundraiser
$40
Support the Western Canada Region Growth and Development Fund by purchasing a ticket for Head or Tails. See the Call to Conference for details. Maximum one ticket per attendee. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information.
