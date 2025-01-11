92nd Annual Soroptimist Western Canada Region Conference (2025)

If you are a Western Canada Region Soroptimist, but not a voting delegate for your club, please choose this option. Full Conference Registration includes the BBQ on Thursday evening and lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday. Note: A guest who is attending the full conference would also choose this option. YOU MUST REGISTER FOR A FREE TICKET TO THE THURSDAY BBQ TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE

If you are a Western Canada Region Soroptimist, but not a voting delegate for your club, please choose this option. Full Conference Registration includes the BBQ on Thursday evening and lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday. Note: A guest who is attending the full conference would also choose this option. YOU MUST REGISTER FOR A FREE TICKET TO THE THURSDAY BBQ TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE

More details...