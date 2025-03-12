2025 Sponsor the FFSF Fore Education Golf Tournament

- First right to hold sponsorship in 2026
- Acknowledged at Dinner & Ceremony
- Featured prominent recognition in media advertisements (signage, social)
- Opportunity to include promo item in Golfer Gift Bags
- Opportunity to speak at the dinner & ceremony
- Prominent logo on event promotional materials relational to sponsorship level
- Corporate banner displayed at tournament and dinner
- 10 Social Media Posts
- Logo on Scorecards
- Recognition on FFSF website for 1 year
- Option to use FFSF logo on corporate materials for 1 year
Solo Hole Sponsor at 3 holes
CA$750
- First right to hold sponsorship in 2026
- 2 Golfer Registrations
- Featured prominent recognition in media advertisements (signage, social)
- Opportunity to include promo item in Golfer Gift Bags
- Opportunity to speak at the dinner & ceremony
- Prominent logo on event promotional materials relational to sponsorship level
- Corporate banner displayed at tournament and dinner
- 10 Social Media Posts
- Logo on Golf Carts
- Recognition on FFSF website for 1 year
- Option to use FFSF logo on corporate materials for 1 year
Double Hole Sponsor
CA$600
- 1 Golfer Registration
- Featured prominent recognition in media advertisements (signage, social)
- Corporate banner displayed at tournament and dinner
- 5 Social Media Posts
- Logo on Scorecards
- Recognition on FFSF website for 1 year
- Option to use FFSF logo on corporate materials for 1 year
Triple Hole Sponsor
CA$550
- 1 Golfer Registration
- Featured prominent recognition in media advertisements (signage, social)
- Corporate banner displayed at tournament and dinner
- Logo on Scorecards
- Recognition on FFSF website for 1 year
- Option to use FFSF logo on corporate materials for 1 year
Co-Branded Golfer Gift
CA$1,000
- Logo placement/print on golfer gift (TBD)
- must provide high resolution logo file
Table Donations
CA$150
- Maximum of 2 donors per table
- Donations go toward technology in the schools
- Thank You recognition on table tents/other materials
