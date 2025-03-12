2025 Sponsor the FFSF Fore Education Golf Tournament

400 7 St NW

High River, AB T1V 1M6, Canada

Hole in One Sponsor
CA$1
- First right to hold sponsorship in 2026 - Acknowledged at Dinner & Ceremony - Featured prominent recognition in media advertisements (signage, social) - Opportunity to include promo item in Golfer Gift Bags - Opportunity to speak at the dinner & ceremony - Prominent logo on event promotional materials relational to sponsorship level - Corporate banner displayed at tournament and dinner - 10 Social Media Posts - Logo on Scorecards - Recognition on FFSF website for 1 year - Option to use FFSF logo on corporate materials for 1 year
Solo Hole Sponsor at 3 holes
CA$750
- First right to hold sponsorship in 2026 - 2 Golfer Registrations - Featured prominent recognition in media advertisements (signage, social) - Opportunity to include promo item in Golfer Gift Bags - Opportunity to speak at the dinner & ceremony - Prominent logo on event promotional materials relational to sponsorship level - Corporate banner displayed at tournament and dinner - 10 Social Media Posts - Logo on Golf Carts - Recognition on FFSF website for 1 year - Option to use FFSF logo on corporate materials for 1 year
Double Hole Sponsor
CA$600
- 1 Golfer Registration - Featured prominent recognition in media advertisements (signage, social) - Corporate banner displayed at tournament and dinner - 5 Social Media Posts - Logo on Scorecards - Recognition on FFSF website for 1 year - Option to use FFSF logo on corporate materials for 1 year
Triple Hole Sponsor
CA$550
- 1 Golfer Registration - Featured prominent recognition in media advertisements (signage, social) - Corporate banner displayed at tournament and dinner - Logo on Scorecards - Recognition on FFSF website for 1 year - Option to use FFSF logo on corporate materials for 1 year
Co-Branded Golfer Gift
CA$1,000
- Logo placement/print on golfer gift (TBD) - must provide high resolution logo file
Table Donations
CA$150
- Maximum of 2 donors per table - Donations go toward technology in the schools - Thank You recognition on table tents/other materials
