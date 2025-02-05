2025 Sponsors ABI Conference

1453 Prince Rd

Windsor, ON N9C 3A9, Canada

GOLD SPONSOR
CA$7,500
1. Full page advertisement in BIAWE's Conference Program. 2. Half page advertisement in our "Step Ahead" Newsletter for one year (four editions). 3. Pre-conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship in BIAWE's website and social media for one year (Please email your logo to [email protected]) 4. Recognition in the conference opening and closing remarks. 5. Recognition as a luncheon sponsor 6. An exhibitor table and four registrations at the conference. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, and free parking pass (value $249.00/person) 7. Two invitations to the April 3, 2025 Speaker/Board dinner 8. The sincere gratitude of BIAWE's clients because you helped fund programs, and that warm feeling of knowing you helped someone you do not know.
SILVER SPONSOR
CA$5,000
1. Half page advertisement in BIAWE's conference program. 2. Half page advertisement in "Step Ahead" newsletter for two editions in one year. 3. Pre-conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship on BIAWE's website and social media for six months. (Please email your logo to [email protected]) 4. Recognition of your sponsorship in the conference opening and closing remarks. 5. Recognition as a breakfast sponsor. 6. An exhibitor table and two registrations at conference. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, free parking pass. (value $249.00/person) 7. The sincere gratitude of BIAWE's clients because you helped fund programs, and that warm feeling of knowing you helped someone you do not know.
BRONZE
CA$3,000
1. Quarter page advertisement in BIAWE's conference program. 2. Quarter page advertisement in the "Step Ahead" newsletter for one edition. 3. Pre-conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship on BIAWE's website and social media for three months (please email your logo to [email protected]) 4. Recognition of your sponsorship in the conference opening and closing remarks. 5. An exhibitor table and two registrations at conference. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, free parking pass. (value $249.00/person) 6. The sincere gratitude of BIAWE's clients because you helped fund programs, and that warm feeling of knowing you helped someone you do not know.
BENEFACTOR
CA$1,500
1. Recognition of your donation in the conference program. 2. An exhibitor table and two registrations at conference. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, free parking pass. (value $249.00/person) 3. Pre-conference recognition of your logo and sponsorships on BIAWE's website and social media for one month. 4. The sincere gratitude of BIAWE's clients because you helped fund programs, and that warm feeling of knowing you helped someone you do not know.
EXHIBITOR BOOTH
CA$650
Exhibitor booth with 2 attendees. Please send logo to [email protected]
EXHIBITOR BOOTH: NON-PROFIT
CA$325
Exhibitor booth with 2 attendees. Please send logo to [email protected]

