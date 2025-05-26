2025 SPONSORS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Hosted by
About this event
Kingsville, ON
Limit of two (2) Title Sponsors. Includes: a foursome of golfers, logo recognition as Title Sponsor in the Tournament Program and BIAWE website recognition, introduction at dinner to present winners and prizes, logo recognition on all printed and digital golf information material, three (3) onsite signs (32'w x 31"h) recognizing title sponsor, and four (4) 1/2 page ads in BIAWE quarterly newsletter.
Limit of one (1) sponsor. Includes: a foursome of golfers, recognition and introduction at dinner, logo recognition on each cart (up to 70 carts), logo recognition as a Golf Cart Sponsor in Tournament Program and BIAWE website, four (4) 1/2 page ads in BIAWE quarterly newsletter.
Limit of four (4) sponsors. Includes a foursome of golfers, recognition and introduction at dinner, logo recognition as an Eagle Sponsor in Tournament Program and BIAWE website, three (3) onsite signs (32"w x 31"h) recognizing Eagle Sponsor, three (3) half page ads in BIAWE quarterly newsletter.
One (1) onsite signage (32"w x 31"h) at contest hole, recognition in Tournament Program, recognition and introduction at dinner. Must supply prizes. Minimum suggested value $40.
Onsite sign (32" x 31"h) at designated hole. Recognition in tournament program.
A foursome of golfers. Recognition and introduction at dinner Logo recognition as a Birdie Sponsor in tournament program and BIAWE website. Two (2) on-site signs (32"w x 31" h) recognizing Birdie Sponsor Two (2) 1/4 page ads in BIAWE quarterly newsletter.
