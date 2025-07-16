2025 Sponsorship Packages

Hosted by
Includes:
-1 Full Conference Registration
-Recognition on the app, website & program
-Included on Signage at the Venue
Includes:
-2 Full Conference Registrations
-Recognition on the app, website & program
-Included on Signage at the Venue
-Verbal Acknowledgement at BRC 2025
Includes:
-3 Full Conference Registration
-Recognition on the app, website & program
-Included on Signage at the Venue
-Opportunity to Sponsor a Coffee Break
-Opportunity to Thank a Speaker
-Verbal Acknowledgement at BRC
Includes:
-4 Full Conference Registrations
-Exhibitor Booth
-Preferred Recognition on the app, website & program
-Included on Signage at the Venue
-Opportunity to Sponsor a Lunch
-Speaking Opportunity and Introduction of a Speaker
-Verbal Acknowledgement at BRC
Includes:
-6 Full Conference Registrations
-Exhibitor Booth
-Preferred Recognition on the app, website & program
-Included on Signage at the Venue
-Opportunity to Sponsor a Networking Event w Signage
-Opportunity to provide Opening or Closing Remarks
-Verbal Acknowledgement at BRC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!