2025 Sponsorship Packages

273 Power St

Penticton, BC V2A 7K9, Canada

Friend of BRC Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes:

-1 Full Conference Registration

-Recognition on the app, website & program

-Included on Signage at the Venue

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes:

-2 Full Conference Registrations

-Recognition on the app, website & program

-Included on Signage at the Venue

-Verbal Acknowledgement at BRC 2025

Silver Level Sponsorship
$10,000

Includes:

-3 Full Conference Registration

-Recognition on the app, website & program

-Included on Signage at the Venue

-Opportunity to Sponsor a Coffee Break

-Opportunity to Thank a Speaker

-Verbal Acknowledgement at BRC

Gold Level Sponsorship
$15,000

Includes:

-4 Full Conference Registrations

-Exhibitor Booth

-Preferred Recognition on the app, website & program

-Included on Signage at the Venue

-Opportunity to Sponsor a Lunch

-Speaking Opportunity and Introduction of a Speaker

-Verbal Acknowledgement at BRC

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$25,000

Includes:

-6 Full Conference Registrations

-Exhibitor Booth

-Preferred Recognition on the app, website & program

-Included on Signage at the Venue

-Opportunity to Sponsor a Networking Event w Signage

-Opportunity to provide Opening or Closing Remarks

-Verbal Acknowledgement at BRC

