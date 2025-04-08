2025 Summer Camp

Mon-Fri 9-12:30pm (Plus Friday concert from 2-3pm for friends and family) * Registrant should be entering Grade 2 or above in Sept 2025
Mon-Fri 9-12:30pm (Plus Friday concert from 2-3pm for friends and family) * Registrant should be entering Grade 2 or above in Sept 2025
Camp Registration with ukulele rental
CA$270
Don't have a ukulele? Ukuleles are available for a rental fee of $20 which will be applied to the purchase of that instrument if purchased at the end of the program. Please select this option to rent a ukulele
Don't have a ukulele? Ukuleles are available for a rental fee of $20 which will be applied to the purchase of that instrument if purchased at the end of the program. Please select this option to rent a ukulele
Camp Registration w/ Afternoon Option #1 - Arts & Crafts
CA$370
9:00-3:00pm - open to everyone! Includes our morning ukulele camp from 9:00-12:30pm, a half hour lunch break then a 2 hour arts and crafts camp with the Langley Arts Council from 1-3pm
9:00-3:00pm - open to everyone! Includes our morning ukulele camp from 9:00-12:30pm, a half hour lunch break then a 2 hour arts and crafts camp with the Langley Arts Council from 1-3pm
Camp Registration w/ Afternoon Option #1 and ukulele rental
CA$390
Don't have a ukulele? Ukuleles are available for a rental fee of $20 which will be applied to the purchase of that instrument if purchased at the end of the program. Please select this option to rent a ukulele
Don't have a ukulele? Ukuleles are available for a rental fee of $20 which will be applied to the purchase of that instrument if purchased at the end of the program. Please select this option to rent a ukulele
9:00-3:00pm - please note you must be registered in our Junior 2, Intermediate or Senior B program to register for this option. Includes our morning ukulele camp from 9:00-12:30pm, a half hour lunch break then a 2 hour enriched ukulele & bass camp with Mr. Luongo from 1-3pm
9:00-3:00pm - please note you must be registered in our Junior 2, Intermediate or Senior B program to register for this option. Includes our morning ukulele camp from 9:00-12:30pm, a half hour lunch break then a 2 hour enriched ukulele & bass camp with Mr. Luongo from 1-3pm