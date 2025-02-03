2025 Summer House League - Barrie

For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
2025 Summer House League Plus (Beginners)
$445
(House League + Beginners Skills Training Clinic) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Beginner Skills Training Clinic: starts June 6th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
(House League + Beginners Skills Training Clinic) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Beginner Skills Training Clinic: starts June 6th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
2025 Summer House League Plus (Intermediate/Advanced)
$445
(House League + Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic: starts July 11th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
(House League + Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic: starts July 11th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
2025 Summer House League Premium 1
$545
(House League + Summer Camp 1) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Summer Camp 1: Begins July 28th - 31st from 9-3pm and August 1st from 9-12pm. .
(House League + Summer Camp 1) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Summer Camp 1: Begins July 28th - 31st from 9-3pm and August 1st from 9-12pm. .
2025 Summer House League Premium 2
$545
(House League + Summer Camp 2) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Summer Camp 2: Begins August 11th - 14th from 9-3pm and August 15th from 9-12pm. .
(House League + Summer Camp 2) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Summer Camp 2: Begins August 11th - 14th from 9-3pm and August 15th from 9-12pm. .
2025 Summer House League Ultimate 1 (Beginners)
$670
(House League + Summer Camp 1 + Beginners Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Beginner Skills Training Clinic: starts June 6th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
Summer Camp 1: Begins July 29th - 31st from 9-3pm and August 1st from 9-12pm.
(House League + Summer Camp 1 + Beginners Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Beginner Skills Training Clinic: starts June 6th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
Summer Camp 1: Begins July 29th - 31st from 9-3pm and August 1st from 9-12pm.
2025 Summer House League Ultimate 2 (Beginners)
$670
(House League + Summer Camp 2 + Beginners Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Beginner Skills Training Clinic: starts June 6th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
Summer Camp 2: Begins August 11th - 14th from 9-3pm and August 15th from 9-12pm.
(House League + Summer Camp 2 + Beginners Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Beginner Skills Training Clinic: starts June 6th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
Summer Camp 2: Begins August 11th - 14th from 9-3pm and August 15th from 9-12pm.
2025 Summer House League Ultimate 1 (Intermediate/Advanced)
$670
(House League + Summer Camp 1 + Beginners Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic starts July 11th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
Summer Camp 1: Begins July 29th - 31st from 9-3pm and August 1st from 9-12pm.
(House League + Summer Camp 1 + Beginners Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic starts July 11th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
Summer Camp 1: Begins July 29th - 31st from 9-3pm and August 1st from 9-12pm.
2025 Summer House League Ultimate 2 (Intermediate/Advanced)
$670
(House League + Summer Camp 2 + Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic starts July 11th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
Summer Camp 2: Begins August 11th - 14th from 9-3pm and August 15th from 9-12pm.
(House League + Summer Camp 2 + Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 30th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic starts July 11th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
Summer Camp 2: Begins August 11th - 14th from 9-3pm and August 15th from 9-12pm.
Add a donation for Christian Youth Basketball League
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!