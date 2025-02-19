2025 Summer House League - Kingston

(House League + Summer Camp) = $25 OFF House League: For Grades 7-12 - Season starts June 4th games and practices are scheduled on Wednesdays for one hour anywhere between between 5:30-8:30 for 12 Weeks. *Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.* Summer Camp: Begins July 14th - 17th from 9-3pm and July 18th from 9-12pm.

(House League + Summer Camp) = $25 OFF House League: For Grades 7-12 - Season starts June 4th games and practices are scheduled on Wednesdays for one hour anywhere between between 5:30-8:30 for 12 Weeks. *Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.* Summer Camp: Begins July 14th - 17th from 9-3pm and July 18th from 9-12pm.

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