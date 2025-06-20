2025 Summer Skateboard Program

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About this event
All sessions are weather permitting and may be shortened or canceled due to smoke, extreme heat, rain, or other emergency conditions.
Refunds are not offered for weather-related cancellations.
In the event of bad weather or an emergency, parents/guardians are required to pick up their child promptly or ensure a designated person is available to do so.
ONLY sign up for this wait list if no tickets are available. We will let you know when a spot becomes available.
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