Lacombe & District Family and Community Support Services

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Lacombe & District Family and Community Support Services

About this event

2025 Summer Skateboard Program

6303 50 Ave

Lacombe, AB T4L 1E9, Canada

2025 Skateboard Camp Registration
$30

All sessions are weather permitting and may be shortened or canceled due to smoke, extreme heat, rain, or other emergency conditions.

Refunds are not offered for weather-related cancellations.

In the event of bad weather or an emergency, parents/guardians are required to pick up their child promptly or ensure a designated person is available to do so.

Waitlist - Skateboard Camp
Free

ONLY sign up for this wait list if no tickets are available. We will let you know when a spot becomes available.

Add a donation for Lacombe & District Family and Community Support Services

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