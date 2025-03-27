CAMP MCDOUGALL INC.

CAMP MCDOUGALL INC.

2026 - Sweet Autumn Shindig - Sponsorship2

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Title Sponsor - Limited Opportunity


Recognition as “Sweet Autumn Shindig

presented by [Your Business]


Logo prominently displayed on all event

materials, posters, and table signage


Verbal recognition during event and

opportunity to speak or bring greetings


Logo featured in all pre/post-event social media

and digital promotion


Inclusion in post-event thank-you

communications


8 complimentary event tickets (1 reserved table)


$1,400 eligible for charitable donation receipt

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Logo featured on event posters, table signage,

and event program


Recognition in social media posts leading up to

the event


Verbal recognition at the event


4 complimentary event tickets


$600 eligible for charitable donation receipt

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Name / Logo included in event signage and on

social media


Recognition during event


2 complimentary event tickets


$250 eligible for charitable donation receipt

Table Sponsorship
$1,000

Reserved table for 8 guests (full tables)


Name or logo featured on your table


Acknowledgment in the event program


$600 eligible for charitable donation receipt


NOTE: Table sponsors receive less promotional

exposure than silvers sponsors, but enjoy

maximum event access for your team or guests.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!