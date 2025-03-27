2026 - Sweet Autumn Shindig - Sponsorship2

About this event
Title Sponsor - Limited Opportunity
Recognition as “Sweet Autumn Shindig
presented by [Your Business]
Logo prominently displayed on all event
materials, posters, and table signage
Verbal recognition during event and
opportunity to speak or bring greetings
Logo featured in all pre/post-event social media
and digital promotion
Inclusion in post-event thank-you
communications
8 complimentary event tickets (1 reserved table)
$1,400 eligible for charitable donation receipt
Logo featured on event posters, table signage,
and event program
Recognition in social media posts leading up to
the event
Verbal recognition at the event
4 complimentary event tickets
$600 eligible for charitable donation receipt
Name / Logo included in event signage and on
social media
Recognition during event
2 complimentary event tickets
$250 eligible for charitable donation receipt
Reserved table for 8 guests (full tables)
Name or logo featured on your table
Acknowledgment in the event program
$600 eligible for charitable donation receipt
NOTE: Table sponsors receive less promotional
exposure than silvers sponsors, but enjoy
maximum event access for your team or guests.
