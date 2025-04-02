2025 Swing for Students Golf Tournament (Smithville Christian & Cairn Christian Schools)

Golfer fees are per person. Please select the number of golfers you are paying for here.
Title Sponsorship is limited to one sponsor each year. ($6000-$10,000) Includes prominent mention as the title sponsor of the event, recognition at six holes, mention in all tournament materials, as well as optional golfer entry for four.
Help defray the costs of the delicious site-prepared dinner for our golfers at the end of the day. Includes specific mention as a sponsor of the dinner and in all tournament materials.
Includes prominent mention as a gold sponsor of the event, recognition at five holes, mention in all tournament materials, as well as optional golfer entry for four (don't forget to register!).
Cover the costs of the on-course transportation for our golfers! Includes recognition in the carts, as well as optional golfer entry for four (don't forget to register!)
Help defray the costs of the delicious barbeque lunch for our golfers. Includes specific mention as a sponsor of the lunch and in all tournament materials.
Includes prominent mention as a silver sponsor of the event, recognition at four holes, mention in all tournament materials, as well as optional golfer entry for four (don't forget to register!)
Includes recognition at 3 holes, and mention in all tournament materials.
Includes recognition at 1 hole, and mention in all tournament materials.
Sponsor our longest drive contest (go for it!), exclusive signage at the tee box, and provide unique prizes associated with your brand.
Sponsor our Hole in One contest (The big one!!), exclusive signage at the tee box, and provide unique prizes associated with your brand.
Sponsor our closest to the pin contest (accuracy!), exclusive signage at the tee box, and provide unique prizes associated with your brand.
