2025 Swing for Students Golf Tournament (Smithville Christian & Cairn Christian Schools)

631 Lorraine Rd

Port Colborne, ON L3K 5V3, Canada

Golfer Fees
CA$195

Golfer fees are per person. Please select the number of golfers you are paying for here.

Title Sponsor
CA$6,000

Title Sponsorship is limited to one sponsor each year. ($6000-$10,000) Includes prominent mention as the title sponsor of the event, recognition at six holes, mention in all tournament materials, as well as optional golfer entry for four.

Dinner Sponsorship
CA$3,000

Help defray the costs of the delicious site-prepared dinner for our golfers at the end of the day. Includes specific mention as a sponsor of the dinner and in all tournament materials.

Gold Sponsorship
CA$2,500

Includes prominent mention as a gold sponsor of the event, recognition at five holes, mention in all tournament materials, as well as optional golfer entry for four (don't forget to register!).

Cart Sponsorship
CA$2,000

Cover the costs of the on-course transportation for our golfers! Includes recognition in the carts, as well as optional golfer entry for four (don't forget to register!)

Lunch Sponsorship
CA$1,800

Help defray the costs of the delicious barbeque lunch for our golfers. Includes specific mention as a sponsor of the lunch and in all tournament materials.

Silver Sponshorship
CA$1,600

Includes prominent mention as a silver sponsor of the event, recognition at four holes, mention in all tournament materials, as well as optional golfer entry for four (don't forget to register!)

Three Hole Sponsorship
CA$600

Includes recognition at 3 holes, and mention in all tournament materials.

One Hole Sponsorship
CA$300

Includes recognition at 1 hole, and mention in all tournament materials.

Longest Drive Sponsor
CA$600

Sponsor our longest drive contest (go for it!), exclusive signage at the tee box, and provide unique prizes associated with your brand.

Hole in One Sponsor
CA$1,000

Sponsor our Hole in One contest (The big one!!), exclusive signage at the tee box, and provide unique prizes associated with your brand.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
CA$600

Sponsor our closest to the pin contest (accuracy!), exclusive signage at the tee box, and provide unique prizes associated with your brand.

