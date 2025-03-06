END OF THE RAINBOW FOUNDATION

Hosted by

END OF THE RAINBOW FOUNDATION

About this event

2025 End of the Rainbow Foundation's TD Pride Patio Party: Mingle in Inglewood!

1100 11 St SE

Calgary, AB T2G 3G1, Canada

General Admisssion
$50

The General Admission ticket gives you entry to the event plus complimentary food and one drink.

Admission + Much Valued $50 Donation
$100

The admission ticket gives you entry to the event, complimentary food and one drink, PLUS a $50 Charitable Receipt.

Admission + Awesome $100 Donation
$150

The admission ticket gives you entry to the event, complimentary food and one drink, PLUS a $100 Charitable Receipt.

Admission + Fabulous $250 Donation
$300

The admission ticket gives you entry to the event, complimentary food and two drinks, PLUS a $250 Charitable Receipt.

Admission + Spectacular $1,000 Donation
$1,050

The admission ticket gives you entry to the event, complimentary food and two drinks, PLUS a $1,000 Charitable Receipt.

Add a donation for END OF THE RAINBOW FOUNDATION

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!